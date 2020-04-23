Sign up
Photo 3670
Ebony and Ivory
Look at these two buddies. Their human said the white dog thinks the black one is her Momma.
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7436
photos
35
followers
49
following
Views
3
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd April 2020 2:34pm
Tags
dogs
