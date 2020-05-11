Previous
A Stroll Through the Sculpture Garden by allie912
Photo 3688

A Stroll Through the Sculpture Garden

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is closed, but you can still walk around the grounds. It is a peaceful place with lots of old trees and spacious lawns. Several Impressive statues are on display including Chloe on the top left.
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Allison Williams

Phil Howcroft
i like the lake and plants allison
May 11th, 2020  
