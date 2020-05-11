Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3688
A Stroll Through the Sculpture Garden
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is closed, but you can still walk around the grounds. It is a peaceful place with lots of old trees and spacious lawns. Several Impressive statues are on display including Chloe on the top left.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
statue
,
pool
,
vmfa
Phil Howcroft
i like the lake and plants allison
May 11th, 2020
