Photo 3689
Progress report
Note the stack of bricks used to make a new front walk. Also an extension of the addition on the right of the house, ending with a new deck.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7474
photos
34
followers
48
following
Views
3
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
11th May 2020 6:11pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
house
,
renovation
