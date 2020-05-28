Previous
Teacher Appreciation by allie912
Photo 3705

Teacher Appreciation

This appeared today in a teacher’s front lawn. Anyone who taught this semester deserves all kinds of accolades.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Wonderful way to thank teachers! My niece said she worked harder than she ever had this semester. Everything was new.
May 28th, 2020  
