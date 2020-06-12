Jefferson Davis is Gone

Jefferson Davis was the president of the Confederate States of America at the time the South seceded from the Union. The war ended in 1865 but even though the South lost, supporters of The Lost Cause had enough influence to fund statues of Confederate leaders and place them in cities across the South. Spurred on by the recent death of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality, it looks like the monuments are finally coming down. Last night a group of impatient demonstrators pulled the figure of Jefferson Davis from his elaborate monument, unwilling to wait any longer.