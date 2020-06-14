Sign up
Photo 3722
Trying Something New
I succumbed to an ad on Instagram. I had the pack with zucchini, chickpeas and pistachios, as an accompaniment to avocado toast.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
13th June 2020 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snack
