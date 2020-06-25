Previous
An Annual Treat by allie912
An Annual Treat

In the yard of a house I pass on my daily walk is this beautiful lily. I can count on it appearing in June every year. Isnt it wonderful to have that certainty?
25th June 2020

Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
