Photo 3733
An Annual Treat
In the yard of a house I pass on my daily walk is this beautiful lily. I can count on it appearing in June every year. Isnt it wonderful to have that certainty?
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
24th June 2020 1:58pm
Tags
lily
