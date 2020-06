First Visit to the Botanical Garden

Last Fall I went frequently, to meet friends, take pictures, find peace. It has been closed all Spring but today was the first time members could reserve a time to visit. I’ll definitely be sharing photos of other scenes in the days ahead. Just getting out of the house was cause for celebration, but the glorious flowers and plants made the afternoon even more spectacular. I had not been home more than 30 minutes when the skies opened in a crazy cloudburst. Timing is everything!