Previous
Next
Appearances are Deceiving by allie912
Photo 3735

Appearances are Deceiving

Apparently the bee doesn’t require beautiful petals in full bloom to make good honey. Maybe we could all learn a lesson.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1023% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise