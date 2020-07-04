Previous
A Gift to Me by allie912
A Gift to Me

After all the sunflower seeds and peanuts I put out especially for Mr. Blue Jay, I feel he left me a very special gift.
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
Awww he did indeed , such a vibrant blue too
July 3rd, 2020  
bruni ace
Yes you would think so. love the blue and black feather.
July 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Such an amazing colour!
July 4th, 2020  
