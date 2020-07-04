Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3742
A Gift to Me
After all the sunflower seeds and peanuts I put out especially for Mr. Blue Jay, I feel he left me a very special gift.
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7580
photos
34
followers
48
following
1025% complete
View this month »
3735
3736
3737
3738
3739
3740
3741
3742
Latest from all albums
3739
3835
3836
3740
3837
3741
3838
3742
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
3rd July 2020 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
feather
,
(blue
,
jay)
Phil Howcroft
Awww he did indeed , such a vibrant blue too
July 3rd, 2020
bruni
ace
Yes you would think so. love the blue and black feather.
July 4th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Such an amazing colour!
July 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close