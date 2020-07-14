Sign up
Photo 3752
A Stamp of Approval
All the pictures of my patio menagerie are taken from indoors behind the glass so as not to scare them. Chippie was perched on a table behind a miniature rose bush when I got this shot. It’s not very clear but I like the rather hazy atmosphere.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7600
photos
36
followers
48
following
Views
9
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
13th July 2020 4:32pm
Tags
chipmunk
