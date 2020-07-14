Previous
A Stamp of Approval by allie912
Photo 3752

All the pictures of my patio menagerie are taken from indoors behind the glass so as not to scare them. Chippie was perched on a table behind a miniature rose bush when I got this shot. It’s not very clear but I like the rather hazy atmosphere.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
