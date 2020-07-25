Sign up
Photo 3763
Supersize Me
Each of these flowers was approaching dessert plate size. My favorite is the bold yellow on the bottom with the little blue accents in the corners.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7622
photos
35
followers
47
following
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
3762
3763
3856
3760
3761
3857
3858
3762
3763
3859
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
24th July 2020 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
hibiscus
,
dahlia
,
zinnia
