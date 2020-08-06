Previous
Next
Cicada Gold by allie912
Photo 3775

Cicada Gold

Right next to my front steps was this cicada corpse. The metallic sheen was remarkable.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1034% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise