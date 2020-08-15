Previous
Next
Is There a Botanist in the House? by allie912
Photo 3783

Is There a Botanist in the House?

Are these two blossoms siblings or just neighbors? Why do they look so different, despite being the same color?
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1036% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
they could be dahlia's allison
August 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise