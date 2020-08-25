Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3793
Pecking Order
The mourning dove is the lowest of the low in our backyard menagerie. Here is stark evidence. He has to wait for the chipmunk to finish stuffing his face before he can take his turn at the birdseed.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7682
photos
34
followers
47
following
3786
3787
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3886
3790
3791
3887
3792
3888
3889
3793
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
24th August 2020 3:40pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
chipmunk
,
birdseed
,
“mourning
,
dove”
Kathy A
ace
Nice to see him waiting patiently
August 25th, 2020
