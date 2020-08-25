Previous
Next
Pecking Order by allie912
Photo 3793

Pecking Order

The mourning dove is the lowest of the low in our backyard menagerie. Here is stark evidence. He has to wait for the chipmunk to finish stuffing his face before he can take his turn at the birdseed.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1039% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice to see him waiting patiently
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise