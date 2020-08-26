Sign up
Photo 3794
The Deeper Meaning
I see this boat frequently parked in our neighborhood. I’ve been trying to interpret the name but so far I have not broken the code. Any ideas?
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
20th August 2020 3:20pm
Tags
boat
