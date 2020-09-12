Previous
Peace in the Garden by allie912
Peace in the Garden

I go to the garden to restore my soul. Today I discovered this string of prayer flags. The perfect addition.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
perfect for you indeed allison
September 12th, 2020  
