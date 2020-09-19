Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3818
A Touch of Class
Like the Mercedes Benz insignia, the Jaguar emblem speaks of a certain style. I couldn’t tell you if the car itself is a good product, but I sure like the logo!
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7732
photos
33
followers
46
following
1046% complete
View this month »
3811
3812
3813
3814
3815
3816
3817
3818
Latest from all albums
3815
3911
3912
3816
3913
3817
3914
3818
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
18th September 2020 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
car
,
jaguar
Phil Howcroft
It is a Jaguar S-type allison , built between 1963 and 1968 . The Jaguar on the bonnet is know as the "Jaguar Leaper" . I am not a motor geek but I did work for Jaguar Land Rover for 14 years !
lovely pic
September 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
lovely pic