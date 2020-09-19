Previous
A Touch of Class by allie912
A Touch of Class

Like the Mercedes Benz insignia, the Jaguar emblem speaks of a certain style. I couldn’t tell you if the car itself is a good product, but I sure like the logo!
Allison Williams

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
It is a Jaguar S-type allison , built between 1963 and 1968 . The Jaguar on the bonnet is know as the "Jaguar Leaper" . I am not a motor geek but I did work for Jaguar Land Rover for 14 years !
lovely pic
September 19th, 2020  
