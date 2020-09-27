Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3826
A New Twist
A little something special from Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
7748
photos
33
followers
46
following
1048% complete
View this month »
3819
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
Latest from all albums
3919
3823
3824
3920
3921
3825
3826
3922
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd September 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vine
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
Kathy A
ace
This is cool, great shadow too
September 27th, 2020
