Previous
Next
Buffet for the Birds by allie912
Photo 3828

Buffet for the Birds

The sunflowers that welcome visitors to the museum also provide treats for the local birds. Here they are luring passersby with a smorgasbord of sunflower seeds.
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1048% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise