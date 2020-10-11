Previous
Garden Volunteers by allie912
Photo 3840

Garden Volunteers

What would Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden do without their volunteers? These ladies were allowed back beginning in July and they were much appreciated. After all, the flowers and weeds kept growing despite the pandemic.
11th October 2020

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

