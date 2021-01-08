Previous
Next
Finally by allie912
Photo 3929

Finally

The other day I shared a picture of Syd my resident squirrel partaking of my new birdseed buffet. I mentioned that birds were very cautious about trying a new food source. Finally this afternoon one little sparrow decided to give it a try.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1076% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise