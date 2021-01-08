Sign up
Photo 3929
Finally
The other day I shared a picture of Syd my resident squirrel partaking of my new birdseed buffet. I mentioned that birds were very cautious about trying a new food source. Finally this afternoon one little sparrow decided to give it a try.
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
sparrow
,
birdbath
