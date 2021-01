An Unexpected Gift

A surprise package sent by my son. He read about this gadget and ordered it for his own kitchen. After it got a thumbs-up from my DIL, he ordered one for me. Can’t wait to try it out. I have a great garlic press, but you still have to peel the individual cloves which I do by smashing them with a cast iron pan. This will be so much easier. You place the garlic in the silicone tube, roll it around, then shake the peeled garlic out of the tube. No muss, no fuss. Thanks, Max!