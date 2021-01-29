Previous
What You Make on a Snow Day by allie912
What You Make on a Snow Day

Making chocolate chip cookies were always the go-to activity and treat on Snow Days when I was a kid. This time I went a step further, making double chocolate chip cookies with tea instead of milk.
Allison Williams

@allie912
