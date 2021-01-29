Sign up
What You Make on a Snow Day
Making chocolate chip cookies were always the go-to activity and treat on Snow Days when I was a kid. This time I went a step further, making double chocolate chip cookies with tea instead of milk.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
5
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
28th January 2021 4:08pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cookies
