Little Feet

There was no bird food on the patio as the snow was falling this morning, but as you can see, my visitors were hopeful the situation would soon change. Since I have a special dispensation to keep feeding them til I use up the birdseed I have, I was able to provide some much needed energy for them. I can also keep the suet feeders since they don’t attract the pests the HOA wants to keep away. And FYI, I have never seen a mouse, rat, possum or raccoon in the area.