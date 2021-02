Dinner for Shrove Tuesday

Blueberry pancakes and bacon are a tasty meal to serve before Lent begins on Ash Wednesday. According to Wikipedia, the tradition dates back to 600 A.D.,when all animal products, not just meat, were banned during Lent. Christians made pancakes on FatTuesday to use up their supply of butter, milk, and eggs before Lent, at which time you were shriven of your sins.