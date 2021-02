Cats Don’t Like Snow

You can see I am getting desperate when I pull up a picture from a week ago during one of several snows. ( The days and weather all begin to run together) This wall plaque was given to me many years ago by my library mentor and fellow cat-lover, Ginny, and it has watched over my patio ever since. The birds don’t seem to mind and I like it’s weathered appearance as it has aged along with me.