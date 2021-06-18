Sign up
Photo 4090
A Secret Hideaway
I call this a sylvan glade. We came upon it on our walk through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden yesterday. So quiet and peaceful
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
16th June 2021 10:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sun
,
garden
,
pool
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
Diane
ace
Beautiful place!
June 18th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
gorgeous light allison
June 18th, 2021
