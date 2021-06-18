Previous
A Secret Hideaway by allie912
Photo 4090

A Secret Hideaway

I call this a sylvan glade. We came upon it on our walk through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden yesterday. So quiet and peaceful
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Beautiful place!
June 18th, 2021  
Phil Howcroft
gorgeous light allison
June 18th, 2021  
