Photo 4093
For All the Dads Out There
I made this collage for Father’s Day a year ago, but the sentiment is still good. Hope it was a good day for all the dads out there.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
7
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
21st June 2020 7:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fathers
