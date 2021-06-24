Sign up
Panorama of Old Burial Grounds in Marblehead
Meg, Jack and I visited an old cemetery in Marblehead with graves of Revolutionary War soldiers and views of the ocean. It was a lovely walk through history.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
23rd June 2021 12:39pm
Tags
cemetery
