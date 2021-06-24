Previous
Panorama of Old Burial Grounds in Marblehead by allie912
Panorama of Old Burial Grounds in Marblehead

Meg, Jack and I visited an old cemetery in Marblehead with graves of Revolutionary War soldiers and views of the ocean. It was a lovely walk through history.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Allison Williams

