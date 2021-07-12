Sign up
Photo 4114
Bird Bathing 2
This young cowbird was enjoying a refreshing interlude in the drainage dish of a potted plant. No special attention given to this bird bath.
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
bath
,
cowbird
