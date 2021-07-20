Sign up
Photo 4122
Really Fresh Fruit
Cantaloupe, strawberries, blueberries and a single orange — together they say “Summer.”
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8340
photos
31
followers
47
following
1129% complete
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4119
4215
4120
4216
4121
4217
4122
4218
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
19th July 2021 11:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
fruit
