Unidentified Flower by allie912
Unidentified Flower

This flower was taller than the photographer. Can anyone identify it?
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tim Erskine ace
Download the PlantNet app. It allows you to take a picture with your phone and it helps ID (very quickly) the plant by flower, leaf, bark, or fruit. I've found it VERY useful, and it's free.
July 21st, 2021  
