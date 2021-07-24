Sign up
Photo 4126
Sunflowers, Young and Old
If I could only see some goldfinches, my happiness would be complete.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
3
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
23rd July 2021 6:33pm
Tags
sunflower
