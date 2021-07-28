Previous
Nature’s Bounty by allie912
Photo 4130

Nature’s Bounty

A friend stopped by with tomatoes and cucumbers from their cousins in North Carolina and very ripe peaches from Carter’s Mountain. I used some of the peaches to make delicious smoothies. One of the tomatoes topped hamburgers tonight.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
