Photo 4130
Nature’s Bounty
A friend stopped by with tomatoes and cucumbers from their cousins in North Carolina and very ripe peaches from Carter’s Mountain. I used some of the peaches to make delicious smoothies. One of the tomatoes topped hamburgers tonight.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
peaches
,
tomatoes
,
cucumbers
