Previous
Next
Grow Where You Are Planted by allie912
Photo 4133

Grow Where You Are Planted

I wonder if anyone else noticed these brave little shoots of grass persisting under difficult circumstances.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise