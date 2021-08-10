Previous
Eye-Popping Color by allie912
Eye-Popping Color

Isn’t Nature gaudy and grand?
Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
