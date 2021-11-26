Sign up
Photo 4251
Dogs on Monument Avenue
My friend and I took a Thanksgiving morning walk down iconic Monument Avenue. So much to see, including lots of dog-related sights.
26th November 2021
26th Nov 21
2
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
25th November 2021 8:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
Kathy A
ace
That dog library is a great idea
November 26th, 2021
Allison Williams
ace
@kjarn
Isn’t it a riot?
November 26th, 2021
Leave a Comment
