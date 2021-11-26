Previous
Dogs on Monument Avenue by allie912
Dogs on Monument Avenue

My friend and I took a Thanksgiving morning walk down iconic Monument Avenue. So much to see, including lots of dog-related sights.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
That dog library is a great idea
November 26th, 2021  
Allison Williams ace
@kjarn Isn’t it a riot?
November 26th, 2021  
