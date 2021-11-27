Sign up
Photo 4252
Ready for Christmas
Another FaceTime call tonight so Henry could display the family Christmas tree, bought and decorated today. A word to the wise, the trees were going like hot cakes, and they actually got the last of the 8 footers!
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
7
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
26th November 2021 7:19pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
grandson
