Ready for Christmas by allie912
Photo 4252

Ready for Christmas

Another FaceTime call tonight so Henry could display the family Christmas tree, bought and decorated today. A word to the wise, the trees were going like hot cakes, and they actually got the last of the 8 footers!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
