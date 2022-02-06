Sign up
Photo 4323
A Mighty Oak
Believe it or not, this oak tree was planted in the 1980’s. We thought it had to be at least one hundred years old.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st February 2022 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oak
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
