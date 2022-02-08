Bonsai

A few specimens from a fabulous exhibition on display in the Lewis Ginter conservatory. It is described thusly on the garden website:

Explore the art of Bonsai with a unique opportunity to view specimen pieces from private collections including conifer, deciduous and tropical trees. The display includes yamadori (trees collected from the wild) and urbandori (trees collected from urban settings) as well as imports from fine nurseries across Asia and America. On view will be trees that have been under cultivation for more than 30 years with ages that range well over 100 years old. The exhibition includes about 25 specimens at any given time and with new selections weekly, so visit often to see the full display!



The exhibit showcases the work of Todd Stewart and Bob Chilton, two leading bonsai experts from Gardens Unlimited. The pair are nationally known for their bonsai and have exhibited at venues including the U.S. National Arboretum in Washington, D.C.

I was most amazed at how large some of the specimens were and how old. One was over 125 years.