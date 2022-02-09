Sign up
Photo 4326
Group Dynamics
Love the way two of these little sparrows seem to be deeply engrossed in a conversation while the third fellow acts like he could care less.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th February 2022 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
three
,
sparrows
