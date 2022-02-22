Sign up
Photo 4339
Jack at Sunset
Once again I am sharing a family picture as I stay close to home. This is grandson Jack who is spending his Winter Break with his Mom and Dad on St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Looks like Paradise to me.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
boy
,
grandson
