Photo 4420
Run for the Roses
Prime days for visiting the Rose Garden at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
14th May 2022
14th May 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
13th May 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
roses
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful roses
May 14th, 2022
