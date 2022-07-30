Previous
Next
Time to Purge by allie912
Photo 4497

Time to Purge

John and I took today to begin a very ambitious project — an unsentimental deep cleaning. Out with the old, but not in with the new. I already feel much lighter.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise