Photo 4497
Time to Purge
John and I took today to begin a very ambitious project — an unsentimental deep cleaning. Out with the old, but not in with the new. I already feel much lighter.
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
13
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
29th July 2022 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junk
