The Power of the Picture

Today when shopping, I selected a melon from this box. When it was time to check out. The clerk started to ring this up as the higher priced cantaloupe. I protested, but I couldn’t remember the name of the actual variety, so I left the line, returned to the produce department and snapped this picture. Now the clerk and I both know it is an Athena melon from Mexico. It tastes very much like a cantaloupe but the rind is not quite as perfect.