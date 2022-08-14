Previous
Please the Palette and the Palate
Please the Palette and the Palate

The deep greens and bright red make a pretty contrast of colors, and the addition of basil to a flower bed reminds us how herbs add to our culinary pleasure.
Allison Williams

@allie912
