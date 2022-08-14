Sign up
Photo 4512
Please the Palette and the Palate
The deep greens and bright red make a pretty contrast of colors, and the addition of basil to a flower bed reminds us how herbs add to our culinary pleasure.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
basil
,
lantana
