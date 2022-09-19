Sign up
Photo 4548
Bonding
A friends’ meet-up on the grass. A lovely way to spend a summer evening.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
WhatintheWorld
Taken
15th September 2022 7:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friends
,
lawn
,
vmfa
