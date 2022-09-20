Sign up
Photo 4549
The Rich History
Since I spent most of the day in front of the telly, here is a beautiful capture of the symbols of the monarchy.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
funeral
,
crown
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 20th, 2022
