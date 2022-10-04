Previous
A Good Deal A Great Meal by allie912
Photo 4563

A Good Deal A Great Meal

I love bargain hunting. Today I got a pork tenderloin for $3.99. Served with stuffing and peas with mushrooms. Enough left for a second meal. That’s what I call home economics!
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
